Resident Evil 4 Fans Are Ecstatic Following Remake Reveal

Today, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake kicked off the PlayStation State of Play in a major way with an awesome reveal trailer. The 2005 original remains one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, and fans have been waiting a long time to hear confirmation of the remake after years of rumors. It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to reach the heights of the original GameCube release, but considering how well-received the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes were, it seems like a safe bet that Resident Evil 4 will be similarly strong.

Unsurprisingly, the internet pretty much exploded as soon as the trailer was revealed! Fans will have to wait until March of 2023 to experience the Resident Evil 4 remake, but hopefully Capcom will have a lot more to showcase from the game before then. Fans have plenty of hot takes about the remake and the direction things are heading, but for now, the excitement really is palpable. Hopefully, Capcom will be able to provide something truly special next year for those that love the original game.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Resident Evil 4 remake!

