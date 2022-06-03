Resident Evil 4 Fans Are Ecstatic Following Remake Reveal
Today, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake kicked off the PlayStation State of Play in a major way with an awesome reveal trailer. The 2005 original remains one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, and fans have been waiting a long time to hear confirmation of the remake after years of rumors. It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to reach the heights of the original GameCube release, but considering how well-received the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes were, it seems like a safe bet that Resident Evil 4 will be similarly strong.
Unsurprisingly, the internet pretty much exploded as soon as the trailer was revealed! Fans will have to wait until March of 2023 to experience the Resident Evil 4 remake, but hopefully Capcom will have a lot more to showcase from the game before then. Fans have plenty of hot takes about the remake and the direction things are heading, but for now, the excitement really is palpable. Hopefully, Capcom will be able to provide something truly special next year for those that love the original game.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Resident Evil 4 remake!
What a way to start State of Play!
prevnext
RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE LETS GOOOO #StateofPlay— steph (@stephynuu) June 2, 2022
Hop on the hype train.
prevnext
Resident Evil 4 remake!!!! #PlayStation #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/jomHFuWD5R— The Captain (@MondaysHangout) June 2, 2022
The excitement began as soon as the logo came up.
prevnext
Woo!! Resident Evil 4 Remake!!! I recognized the font as soon as the date came up 😤😤— 𝑯𝒖𝒏𝒌𝒚 𝑪𝒉𝒖𝒏𝒌𝒚 (@coollayo) June 2, 2022
Worst kept secret CONFIRMED.
prevnext
Holy shit who woulda guessed Resident Evil 4 Remake was real... Not like it's been one of the worst kept secrets in recent gaming history.— PunisherGNR.45 (@PunisherGNR45) June 2, 2022
The remake can't come soon enough.
prevnext
RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE COMES OUT NEXT YEAR!!!!! MARCH 23rd!!!!!!!— Vance Kauffman (@VanceKauffman) June 2, 2022
A lot of fans are happy today!
prevnext
Resident Evil 4 Remake made my day. 🥹 #StateofPlay #PlayStation— Ryan Ranc (@RyanRanc) June 2, 2022
Capcom has a big task on its hands.
prevnext
This has big shoes to fill. Resident Evil 4 is one of the greatest games of all time, if only because of the ambitious task of trying to re-invent the RE series back in the day.
Also, it had its goofy charm, unlike this remake here, which is going for a more serious route.— Jay Legend (@JayLegend87th) June 2, 2022
Not everyone is hyped, though.
prev
Resident evil 4 remake looks bad. The art style is all wrong. Just dont like it.— Bill (@XiBill) June 2, 2022