Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo

During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.

Capcom says that the third-person mode was created for a handful of different reasons. For some players, first-person perspective in a horror game can be too scary, while others can get nauseous; others might just enjoy third-person more as a personal preference! The expansion should give players a lot more freedom to play the game the way they prefer, and it will be interesting to see what reception is like to the new mode.

While Ethan Winters has been the protagonist for two Resident Evil games thus far, the first-person perspective in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village has mostly kept players from seeing what his face looks like. While players will get a much better look at the character thanks to the third-person mode, Capcom isn't showing off his face completely just yet. During today's stream, the company revealed that Ethan will actually turn his head away from the camera if players try to adjust it to see him!

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Winters' Expansion will release on October 28th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

