Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release

Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.

How do we know it's very unlikely to be delayed before release? Well, according to producer on the game Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the team at Capcom is "in the final spurt" of making the game. In other words, it's in the final stages of development, which usually means the pushing stage. And it's rare for games to be delayed once they hit this stage. Games that are delayed last minute are often coming in hot with minimal and/or insufficient polishing.

"We are working hard to provide you with more information about Resident Evil 4 in preparation for its release on March 24th," said Hirabyashi. "The game is also in the final spurt to make the team united and make it a little better. Please wait just a little longer."

At this rate, it won't be very surprising if the game goes gold soon, which means it hits a stage of development where it's "complete" and ready to print onto disc. It doesn't mean work on the game stops though.

Resident Evil 4 is set to release worldwide on March 24 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game is currently available to pre-order both digitally and at retail.

"Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City," reads an official blurb about the game. "Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect. Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.

