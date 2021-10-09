Resident Evil 7 Is Now the Highest Selling Game in Franchise History

Japanese video game publisher Capcom has recently revealed that 2017’s release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has now become the highest-selling entry in the history of the Resident Evil franchise. The game, which stood as a soft reboot of the Resident Evil series as a whole, was the first title in the saga that took place from the first-person perspective. And while this change in viewpoint seemed controversial at the time, clearly, fans were more than happy with the shift given how well it has performed.

In total, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil 7 has now surpassed 10 million copies sold overall across all platforms. Capcom explained that this milestone was reached in part because of the continued success of the game when it comes to digital sales. Thanks to ongoing promotions and discounts that have taken part since first launching in 2017, Capcom says the title was able to continue selling at a brisk pacing, bringing it to this 10 million total. As a whole, Resident Evil 7 is now the second best-selling game in Capcom’s history, only trailing that of Monster Hunter World.

https://twitter.com/dev1_official/status/1446331940991213569

The other thing that helped Resident Evil 7 reach this sales milestone for Capcom came with the release of Resident Evil Village. In the lead-up to the launch of Village earlier this year, Capcom said it was able to sell even more copies of RE7 to fans who were clearly trying to catch up on the series. “Further, in May 2021 when Capcom released the sequel and latest title in the series, Resident Evil Village, it executed promotions to leverage synergies between the two titles such as with the release of a bundle containing both games,” Capcom said in a new message on its website. “Capcom succeeded with these promotions, achieving long-running sales in excess of 1 million units in each fiscal year since the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, leading the game to be the first in the series to break 10 million cumulative worldwide shipments.”

