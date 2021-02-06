Resident Evil Village Is Much Bigger Than Resident Evil 7

✖

If you like your sequels to be much more expansive than the games that preceded them, then Resident Evil Village seems like it could be just for you. Based on new information that has recently come about from Capcom, the highly-anticipated follow-up to Resident Evil 7 is going to be much larger in scope compared to the previous installment.

Mentioned in a new issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Capcom Producer Peter Fabiano described Resident Evil Village as being “much larger” when compared to Resident Evil 7. Fabiano didn’t go on to say how the game is specifically greater than RE7, but it stands to reason that he’s specifically referring to the game world. Considering that RE7 largely took place at a single homestead and Village is slated to transpire in a, well, village, then this tends to make quite a bit of sense.

In fact, Resident Evil Village has also been said to contain some potential open world aspects. In a new leak of information that came out a little over a week ago, Village was said by Steam to boast an open world. Considering that RE7 didn’t have anything that could really even be closely considered as an open-world, it’s easy to understand how Village is going to end up being larger in scope.

While a greater size will be one thing that Resident Evil Village brings with it compared to its predecessor, it won't be the only new quality. The sequel is also going to feature a new merchant, new enemy types, and will even come packed in with a multiplayer game called RE:Verse. As a whole, Capcom looks to be injecting a whole lot of new qualities into Village even if it is similar to the last game at first glance.

Resident Evil Village is slated to release later this year on May 7th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you’d like to get your hands on the game a bit earlier though, you can currently download a demo that is available exclusively on PS5.

So does Resident Evil Village being larger than RE7 make you that much more excited for the game? Or did you perhaps prefer how tight the previous game was? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

