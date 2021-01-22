Resident Evil Village Reveals Brand New Enemy Type

✖

Resident Evil Village is the next iteration in Capcom's survival-horror franchise, and it seems that the game will introduce a new enemy type that Ethan Winters will have to face. During today's Resident Evil Showcase, a new foe could be seen, which could take the place of zombies. In the gameplay footage that was released, Ethan can be seen dispatching frail-looking foes with extra sharp teeth. Unlike zombies, these enemies don't seem to use teeth as their primary way of attacking, however; instead, they actually wield swords! Capcom has not revealed the name of this new enemy type, but they look quite creepy!

An image of the new foe can be found below.

(Photo: Capcom)

It remains to be seen whether or not these creatures will take the place of traditional zombies, but it does seem likely. This would not be the first time that zombies have been dropped in favor of a different enemy type; Resident Evil 4 notably replaced them with the Los Ganados, and subsequent games have similarly introduced new foes. It's hard to say what the background of these characters might be, and whether or not they have any connection to the Molded from Resident Evil 7.

There does seem to be one tie between Village's villains and those from Resident Evil 7, however: in today's footage, Lady Dimitrescu cites a familial connection with the Baker clan, referring to her "brother." Until Capcom reveals more information, it's hard to say how literal fans should take that connection. Dimitrescu does not seem to be the game's main villain, instead answering to someone named Mother Miranda. The connections between the two games and the source of these villains remain unclear, but it seems that Miranda might be the one responsible for what's going on.

The Resident Evil Showcase provided much more information on the next game in the series, but there are still quite a few mysteries! Fans will get a chance to find out more for themselves when Resident Evil Village releases on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Resident Evil Village so far? What do you think of the game's new enemy type? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!