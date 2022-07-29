Resident Evil 9 Rumor Leaks First Details

A new Resident Evil 9 rumor is making the rounds. In 2022, Resident Evil is arguably Capcom's biggest franchise alongside Monster Hunter. Between multi-media adaptations, Resident Evil Village, and the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4, Capcom is pumping out a lot of content for fans of the survival-horror series. And there's no reason to expect this to change. And because there's no reason to expect this to change there's no reason not to expect Resident Evil 9. To this end, a new rumor claims to have the first details on this unannounced and, at this point, hypothetical game.

The rumor comes from an anonymous source, which is the first red flag. The second red flag is this anonymous source comes from 4chan. The third red flag is it's in an information dump, which have a reputation for being fake. So, why is it making the rounds? Well, for one, fans are desperate to hear about the future of the series, but two, because in the past, information about previous games in the series have leaked on 4chan, so there is some precedent here. That said, it's still very important to take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to the rumor, the working title of the game is Resident Evil Apocalypse, and it's set "in a ghost town in the west where a certain investigation will take place." This setting is said to be comprised of a small town and lots of different outdoor settings like caves and camping sites. Populating these areas are enemies described as "deformed creatures" that resemble mythological creatures. Apparently, locals call them "Goatman" and "Wendigo." Adding to this, it's noted there will be a "huge emphasis on body horror" and that monsters can get closer to players camouflaging as "friendly NPCs" if the body of the original NPC died and players didn't see it happen.

Speaking more of the map, the rumor claims there's a large "unsettling" forest that players can easily get lost in, presumably because it's dense and dark. The following details are also mentioned: an early boss called Barghest that is like a "giant black dog with a twist," a woman antagonist called "Glaistig" with a "really beautiful design with green and gold ornaments and mourning green gown," and another woman/"bioweapon" character that serves as a guide to the player. Like Glaistig, it's said the monsters in the game fear/respect this character like they do Glaistig.

The rumor also mentions players can force some doors open, lock them, barricade them, and use melee breakable weapons. Lastly, it mentions the plot is about the "9th moon phase," which is where the name "Apocalpyse" came from.

Is any of this true? Only time well. In the meantime, we will keep an eye out for a Capcom comment, but one is unlikely to arrive considering it never comments on rumors.