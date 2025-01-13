Resident Evil 9 Release Date Is Going to Keep Fans Waiting

Some Resident Evil fans are expecting a 2025 Resident Evil 9 release date. And this is partially because four years separated the 2017 release of Resident Evil 7 and 2021’s Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8). It’s now been four years since Resident Evil Village, so to expect Resident Evil 9 in 2025 is a reasonable expectation, especially since Resident Evil fans didn’t get anything in 2024. While this may be a reasonable expectation, it’s probably not going to come to fruition.

In order for Resident Evil 9 to release this year Capcom would need to reveal it and release it in the same calendar year. And this hasn’t been the case with the aforementioned Resident Evil games. Resident Evil Village was revealed in 2020, a year before its release. And the same is true of Resident Evil 7. It was revealed in 2016 and released in what was a seven month turn around, quicker than the turnaround for Village, but still a calendar year later.

With it so early in the year, Resident Evil 9 could still pull off a seven month or similar turnaround, revealing and releasing in the same year. Capcom seems to prefer a calendar year between the two events though. Further, whether a remake or a new mainline installment, it has preferred summer or end-of-the-year reveals. In order for Resident Evil 9 to release this year, it would have to break this mold and be revealed in the next couple of months.

All of this suggests a 2026 release date. And this matches with what we have heard through the grapevine. We haven’t heard anything about a release date for Resident Evil 9, but the little bits we have heard have suggested it’s an ambitious project, which would explain why it needs more time than previous games.

Interestingly, this lines up with new “educated speculation” from well-known Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem, who suspects the game will release not this year, but in 2026.

Unfortunately, right now we don’t have any official information, just speculation. But right now everything points to the Resident Evil 9 release date not being on the horizon, but still a little ways off. First half of 2026, specifically, seems likely.

