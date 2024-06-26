Original Resident Evil Games Getting New Release

Following a leak earlier this month, Capcom has announced that the original Resident Evil is now available on PC through GOG, with releases for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on the way! Resident Evil can be purchased right now for $9.99, or purchased as part of a special bundle with all three games for $24.99. However, it should be noted that we do not know when Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be available, though GOG notes that both games are planned to be released before the end of 2024.

GOG has based its new versions of the Resident Evil games on the ones originally released for Windows 95. However, the company has added some modern improvements with the jump to Windows 10 and 11. Notably, the GOG versions are compatible with a large number of modern controllers, including the PlayStation DualSense, DualShock4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch controllers. Cutscenes that were once mandatory can also be skipped, like the loading screens hidden behind slow opening doors. Cutscene timing has been improved, though players should note that since these are based on the original versions, the quality is a little rough; according to a video from The Sphere Hunter, the videos are running at about 10 fps, while the actual gameplay is much smoother.

Unfortunately, the big catch is that there is no word on whether these games will also see release on consoles as well as PC. From everything GOG has said about this release, it sounds like the company was intimately involved with the process of bringing these games over, so it's hard to say if fans on console will get to enjoy them too. However, since the leak, it seems like a lot of fans have shared their enthusiasm about these versions being made available again. The current remakes are great, but a lot of fans would love to see the original versions available as well. Hopefully Capcom is taking note of that, and we'll see a wider release. For now, anyone interested in revisiting these classics will have to do so through GOG!

Readers interested in purchasing Resident Evil through GOG can do so right here.

