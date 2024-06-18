Original Resident Evil Potentially Leaked for Modern Platforms

Resident Evil is one of Capcom's biggest, most successful franchises, but the earliest games in the series remain notoriously hard to come by. That could be changing, however, as Gematsu has discovered a rating for the original 1996 game for PC in Europe, with a release date of June 18th, 2024. Right now, the only way to play that game on modern platforms is through PlayStation Plus, but the rating suggests that could be changing. It remains to be seen whether Capcom will similarly release the original versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, but this is exciting news for fans of the series!

Following discovery of the PEGI rating, some are speculating that Capcom could announce (or even stealth drop) Resident Evil during today's Nintendo Direct presentation, or that we could see a Resident Evil Classic Collection announced. Over the last few years, Nintendo Switch has seen the vast majority of the main Resident Evil series playable in some form, so it wouldn't be too surprising if Capcom made an announcement during today's presentation. With the show set to take place at 7 a.m. PT, we could have our answers soon.

A remake of the original Resident Evil was released on the Nintendo GameCube back in 2002. That version got an HD release a few years later, and has been made widely available over the last several decades. The 2002 remake is definitely superior to the 1996 original, but it's shocking that such an important part of video game history isn't easier to come by. For those that have been with the series from the start, or those that simply want to see the roots of the franchise, the prospect of Capcom bringing these games back is pretty exciting!

Resident Evil was not the first survival horror game ever released, but it helped propel the genre into the mainstream. The game's success led to a slew of sequels, spin-offs, live-action movies, comics, and pretty much anything else you can name. Frankly, it's kind of weird that it hasn't been made more easily accessible, given its cultural impact. Hopefully that will change and a lot more people will have the chance to experience the roots of the franchise. Jill sandwich, anyone?

Would you buy the original Resident Evil game? Are you surprised the older games aren't easily accessible? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!