Resident Evil 2 and 3 Developer Announces New Update to Fix PC Error

Capcom has revealed that it will soon be updating its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 to address recent problems that have come about with each title. This past weekend, Resident Evil fans discovered that both RE2 and RE3 on Steam lost their ray tracing options for one reason or another. While this removal of the graphical feature was met with widespread confusion, Capcom has now addressed that it will be fixing the issue soon enough.

In a statement shared on the official Resident Evil Twitter account today, Capcom made clear that it's aware of the ray tracing troubles that have been plaguing both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on PC. Capcom went on to say that it has confirmed the problem not only associated with ray tracing being absent from the graphical settings, but also with 3D Audio not showing up. The Japanese publisher then said that a new update is in the works to rectify all of these matters, but didn't provide a release window for the patch.

"To all Resident Evil 2 [and] Resident Evil 3 users on Steam. We're aware of an ongoing issue with the ray tracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets," Capcom said in its message on social media. "We'll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience!"

All in all, this has been a puzzling situation to see develop as it's rare to see games just outright lose features that were already present within. What caused this issue in the first place hasn't been made known publicly, but either way, it has been good to see that Capcom has at least been quick to respond to the matter and will look to provide a solution to this ordeal soon enough.

