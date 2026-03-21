We’re Getting Too Many Resident Evil Remakes

Resident Evil has been one of gaming’s biggest horror success stories for thirty years, with the original game almost singlehandedly reinventing the gaming genre when it launched in 1996. Since then, there have been dozens of entries in the series, with a mix of games that stand perfectly well on their own and require a good deal of homework to fully understand. Resident Evil Requiem felt like a way to appeal to both of those approaches, with a story that introduced new characters while also resolving lingering plot threads.

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This has paid off in a big way for Capcom, with the game quickly becoming one of the fastest-selling entries in the entire franchise. It also has a lot of fans curious about what the future holds for the series. However, it’s a little disheartening to hear so much speculation and so many rumors that remakes are the plan for the foreseeable future, especially because Capcom could be losing a chance to capitalize on the momentum granted to them by Requiem.

Resident Evil Might Has A Lot Of Remakes Coming Down The Pipeline

Capcom is reportedly refreshing the history of the Resident Evil series through a number of remakes of older entries, which could be a problem for the overall future of the series. Resident Evil‘s initial popularity was monumental. A few years later, the first Resident Evil remake was released in 2002 for the Nintendo GameCube as part of Capcom’s deal with Nintendo. The game was a success, updating the original adventure for a new generation of gamers. 17 years later, in 2019, Capcom returned to the idea and released a remake of Resident Evil 2. That success led to further remakes like 2020’s Resident Evil 3 and 2023’s Resident Evil 4 remake.

Those games reimagined the classic titles with modern touches, reflecting the growth the series had gone through with reinventions like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7: BioHazard. Following multiple remakes, Resident Evil Requiem finally moved the series forward in a big way, setting the stage for an exciting future where the older vanguard of heroes can work with new figures like Grace Ashcroft to reshape a bioweapon-free world.

However, rumors have been swirling around the future of the series, especially in light of Resident Evil Requiem‘s massive success. New rumors suggest that the first Resident Evil is getting a new remake. This is on top of other rumored remakes of Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil: Code Veronica. While all of that is unconfirmed at the time of writing, it wouldn’t be surprising given the success of the previous remakes, the simplicity of remakes compared to new games, and the renewed attention on the franchise thanks to Resident Evil Requiem.

I Want New Resident Evil, Not Resident Evil Remakes

On the one hand, it’s exciting to see the classic games get a fresh coat of paint that updates the characters and reimagines the stories more in line with the modern iteration of the franchise. On the other hand, though, it can be frustrating to see the series moving into a remake cycle instead of carrying on the momentum of Requiem. Much of Resident Evil‘s history has been driven by a sense of self-reflection, which was a major reason why the game’s lore got so over-complicated and needlessly complex, constantly building on itself instead of charting a new path forward.

That was what made BioHazard and then Resident Evil: Village so exciting, as they represented a change in tone back to pure survival-horror as well as offering a new perspective character. Requiem does something similar with Grace, especially since the game’s conclusion sees the world changed in some very important ways. It’s exciting to think of Grace taking charge in future adventures, especially in a world where the typical bioweapons that have driven the overarching narrative have been countered.

Instead, the series seems like it is planning to revisit established material. Even the possibility of remakes that sound exciting, like a new version of the criminally underrated Resident Evil 0, signifies that the series is still too focused on the past. That was even an underlying theme of the new game, with a visit to the ruins of Raccoon City highlighting just how dangerous it can be to linger in the past instead of charging forward into the future.

Resident Evil has never been better positioned to grow as a franchise. The ending of Requiem and the events depicted years from now in the Resident Evil Village DLC starring Ethan’s daughter Rose hint at a radically different world than the one gamers have been used to for years. Instead, remakes seem to be the plan for the franchise’s immediate future. It’s not surprising, given the success the company has found with remakes. It’s just disappointing given the opening the series could be taking to move forward with this momentum instead.