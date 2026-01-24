Resident Evil Requeim DLC Leaked Ahead of Game’s Release

Resident Evil Requiem DLC has partially leaked ahead of the release of the survival-horror game. The new Resident Evil and Capcom game is set to release on February 27 via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Naturally, the latter isn’t talking about DLC for the game at the moment, assuming there is any. According to a new report, though, there is, which wouldn’t be very surprising considering both of its predecessors, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, got DLC, including story DLC.

The new report comes from Aesthetic Gamer, the biggest source in the industry when it comes to Resident Evil, in particular. And a source who has proven very reliable, at least when it comes to the Capcom survival-horror series.

Using social media platform X, Aesthetic Gamer teased Resident Evil fans that he has heard “murmurs of a RE9 DLC starring Alyssa.” For those who do not know, “Alyssa” refers to Alyssa Ashcroft. This is not the new protagonist of the game — the new protagonist is her daughter, Grace Ashcroft — but she does play an important role in its story. Previously, she was a playable character in Resident Evil: Outbreak and Outbreak File.

Now, by the time of the events of Resident Evil Requiem, Alyssa Ashcroft has been dead for several years. Her death is part of the backdrop of the game’s story; meanwhile, there have been rumors that she’s playable during parts of the game via flashback scenes. To this end, any DLC where she is the main character would presumably have to be a prequel of sorts.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While these may be our first details on Resident Evil Requiem DLC, they are unofficial details. And the details could be accurate, but this could change over time during development.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not touched this new rumor in any capacity, and there are several reasons as to why we don’t expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the comment is salient or throwaway. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.