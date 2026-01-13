Capcom Is Making a Mistake With One Resident Evil Requiem Decision

Resident Evil’s run since the colossal, franchise-changing disappointment that was Resident Evil 6 has been legendary. Brilliant new entries, thoughtfully remade classics, and a smattering of ports have demonstrated a level of consistency the series has never seen. The cloud-based ports on the Switch and the general blandness of the RE3 remake are just small creaky boards in an elaborately well-kept haunted house. But, in its own way, virtual reality has also helped keep Resident Evil on top. This more intimate way to play these horror games has been an underrated part of its success and it would be a true shame if Capcom neglects VR for Resident Evil Requiem.

Resident Evil Has Been Excellent in VR So Far

Gif COurtesy of Capcom

Although anchored to the clunky original PSVR headset, the VR mode in RE7 was one of the peripheral’s highlights. The game’s first-person perspective meant it was already suited for virtual reality and the newfound immersive qualities made the Baker Estate that much more daunting. The flat version was already one of the scariest installments in the franchise, but the added intensity of the headset dusted on another layer of paranoia. Going into the basement and dealing with the crawling moldy guys is scary normally, but becomes a truly harrowing experience when experienced in VR.

Village built on that foundation beautifully. The PSVR2’s more conventional VR-ready controllers meant it was much less clunky than its predecessor and its added fidelity meant not much visual power was sacrificed in the transition. Lady Dimitrescu’s stature was more intimidating in VR. House Beneviento and its demented baby were more horrifying. All of it meshed so well with VR. It was odd that it required a separate save file and didn’t unlock trophies, but it was an excellent way to play one of the strongest Resident Evil games.

The Resident Evil 4 remake, though, was Capcom’s strongest foray into virtual reality yet. Parrying flying garden equipment and mowing down the more aggressive Ganado hordes in first-person meant the action scenes were more thrilling and carefully sniping viral pustules on Regeneradores in the dark was noticeably creepier. Everything was smoother, scarier, and more intense and helped elevate an existing masterpiece to even higher levels. It’s one of the best ways to play Resident Evil 4, and there are many ways to play Resident Evil 4 (one of which is Armature Studio’s VR port of the original). Even the team spoke about how incredible this mode was simply by the time it performed the first parry.

A Resident Evil Requiem VR Mode Would Make the Game Scarier

Image Courtesy of Capcom/Meta

Requiem seemed like it would probably continue this trend. With three VR games, each better than the last, it seems entirely possible that would have at least been as good as the RE4 remake in VR, if not a hair better, given how each game has been a building block to the next one. The RE4 remake set a high bar, but if there’s one company that could top it, it’s Capcom.

Like RE4, Requiem is going to have a dual focus on action and horror, but, unlike RE4, Requiem is even slightly more suited for VR because the base version already has an optional first-person camera angle. While it is being designed for a third-person viewpoint as well, Capcom already has to design it around a perspective already rather close to what players would see in VR. When combined with the strides Capcom has made in the VR space, it hardly seems like a monumental effort to adapt it to VR at some point.

And while players would benefit from a VR mode in Requiem, the wider VR medium could use the support, as well. AAA studios hardly seem to make VR games anymore. It’s a niche being almost exclusively held up by indie teams. PlayStation has more or less given up on its headset. It reportedly gave Capcom $5 million for RE7‘s VR mode and timed exclusivity for the game’s DLC, but it seems quaint that the console maker would dish out that kind of money again. Most other studios are struggling even when just developing non-VR games. A big Capcom-developed VR add-on for its biggest 2026 game would at least bring more attention to that subsect of the medium. It wouldn’t change the tides — gaming as a whole is in a somewhat dire spot — but every bit helps.

Capcom said in a recent statement it has “no plans” for VR in Requiem “at this time,” which many have found disappointing. “At this time” could mean it is coming later in the future, as was the case with the VR modes in Village and the RE4 remake. Both received free VR DLC months later, so there’s at least a small smidge of hope Capcom is only being a little coy here with its phrasing. And when speaking about VR, RE4 remake producer Masato Kumazawa said Capcom “[plans] to undertake more challenges in the future.”

However, it’s also possible the plans to not currently make a VR mode for Requiem stay true into the future and it remains a flat game for the time being. And while Requiem looks incredibly promising and like another potential high point for the series, it’ll probably also feel like it is missing a certain something that a few of its successors had, something only possible in virtual reality.

