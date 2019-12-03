Capcom’s Project Resistance Appears to Have a New Title

Capcom’s upcoming multiplayer video game Project Resistance does not appear to have a finalized name as of yet. The survival horror game has definitive ties to the Resident Evil franchise, however, and exists within that world. It features both competitive and collaborative gameplay elements with one player basically trying to cause the downfall of four others. Some new images that surfaced online today make it clear that its Resident Evil roots might be more than just window dressing as Project Resistance is instead referred to as Resident Evil: Resistance in them.

The new title comes courtesy of some scraped images from the PlayStation Network that appear to confirm both a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis as well as the new name for Project Resistance. While they were available this morning, they have since been removed. Given how close we are to the airing of The Game Awards on December 12th, there’s every possibility that both the new remake and the official shift to Resident Evil: Resistance are revealed during the event.

Here’s how Capcom describes Project Resistance on its official website:

“Capcom’s Project Resistance is a new 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil. Unleash your inner evil as a cunning Mastermind or join the fight as one of the resourceful Survivors desperately trying to escape every obstacle the Mastermind puts in their way!”

Basically, the Mastermind tries to set up traps for and otherwise impede the Survivors and while the whole purpose of the latter is to avoid said problems. These sort of mechanics aren’t unheard of, and other games like Evolve and Dead by Daylight do something similar with one player actually taking on the role of the monster.

Project Resistance is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The new title has not yet been officially confirmed. There’s been no word of a release date as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.