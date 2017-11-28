Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer Has Arrived

Now you can take the scares of Resident Evil: Revelations with you on the go, because both 1 and 2 are now available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. In order to celebrate the gruesome launch, Capcom has revealed a brand new trailer to ring in the new release.

Resident Evil: Revelations started out as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive. After being praised for its horror roots, the game eventually found itself onto various other platforms. Now it’s back to Nintendo on the most powerful console from the Big N ever, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the traditionally scary re-releases:

“The critically acclaimed survival horror title takes players back to the events that took place between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, revealing the truth about the T-Abyss virus. Resident Evil Revelations features series favorites Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, plus their respective BSAA partners – Parker Luciani and Jessica Sherawat. The action begins on board a supposedly abandoned cruise ship, the ‘Queen Zenobia’, where horrors lurk around every corner, before players head for the mainland and the devastated city of Terragrigia. With limited ammo and weapons available, the race is on to survive the horror of Resident Evil Revelations.

Enhance your gameplay experience even further with additional motion controls that let you aim and wield your weapons with greater accuracy on the Nintendo Switch.”

The game allows for up to two players to play together, giving the title even more depth and even more usage out of the Switch’s unique Joy-con peripherals. Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 are both now available for the hybrid console for $19.99.