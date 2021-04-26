Resident Evil Village Extends Final Demo

✖

While Resident Evil Village has already gone through two of its timed demo phases within the past week or so, but the game is planned to hold one more of these instances prior to launch. Luckily, if you're someone who previously wasn't going to be able to check out the demo for yourself due to the time constraints, Capcom has now extended this window by a vast amount.

Previously only planned to run for 24-hours, Capcom has now announced that it will be extending the last Resident Evil Village demo by a full week, meaning that it will go through the game's launch date. The reason for this change is because Capcom said that many fans had been asking for the demo to last for more than a single day. "We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform Resident Evil Village demo," Capcom said today on social media.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo. The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST). pic.twitter.com/8VKEU8bMnu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 26, 2021

To specifically outline these new windows, the demo will now open up this coming Saturday, May 1, at 5:00pm PDT/8:00pm EDT. Rather than then ending the next day on May 2 like it was originally planned, the demo now won't close until May 9 at 5:00pm PDT. While the demo itself has been extended, however, the actual in-game time that players will have within Resident Evil Village will still be capped at one hour.

All in all, this is surely a great move by Capcom. Not only does it appease those who wanted the final demo to last a bit longer, but I can also see this leading to more sales as a whole for the publisher. To offer a demo in some capacity during the launch weekend of a new game just seems like a wise decision to me.

Resident Evil Village is slated to release next week on May 7 and will be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage closer to launch as we should have a review to share of the game with you in the future.