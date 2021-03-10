Capcom Warns of Resident Evil Village Early Access Scams

✖

Capcom has warned Resident Evil fans against accepting invitations to experience an early access version of Resident Evil Village. Some people have apparently been receiving those sorts of invitations to entice them into following through with whatever offer the sender’s been presenting. Capcom wants people to know that they shouldn’t accommodate those requests because the messages didn’t come from Capcom itself and that people should not interact with the messages if they’re received.

News of this Resident Evil Village scam came from Twisted Voxel which cited a press release shared by Capcom Europe that addressed the matter. The correspondence from Capcom said the company had been made aware of these fraudulent messages and wanted to provide Resident Evil fans with direction how to handle the “invites.”

“We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain ‘Early Access invitations’ to Resident Evil Village,” the announcement from Capcom said. “The sender address is being displayed as ‘no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com.

“We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately.”

Given how Capcom has handled demos and previews for its Resident Evil games in the past and considering how eager many people are for Resident Evil Village, it’s not too surprising to imagine these fake invites could fool hopeful fans. Capcom held demos for its past games including the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 and allowed select people to preview Resident Evil Re:Verse, the new multiplayer game releasing alongside Resident Evil Village. There’s already been one visual showcase released for Resident Evil Village with a proper demo promised for the future, so it could be that those who’ve received the invites for this fake preview thought they’d been one of the many who were selected for early access to games like others in the past.

No date for the next Resident Evil Village demo has been set yet, but you can look forward to the game releasing on May 7th barring any delays.