Resident Evil Village Reveals iPhone 15, iPad Release Date

Resident Evil Village is coming to iPhone 15 Pro very, very soon. For years, AAA gaming has been confined to things like a console or PC. If you're lucky, many, many years later, it will come to mobile platforms, but now, that may be changing. As phones grow more powerful and the demand for gaming increases, phone manufacturers like Apple are trying to find a way to compete in the gaming space. With that said, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are designed with gaming in mind and not just for mobile games like Clash of Clans. Apple wants the hottest games on its phones now.

With that said, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and even Assassin's Creed Mirage are all coming to iPhone 15 Pro and select iPad models over the next year. Early impressions from previews have been very strong on the iPhone version with some even noting that you could connect the phone to your TV and basically turn it into a mini-console. With that said, fans have been waiting to get their hands on it. Now that the iPhone 15 Pro is officially out, people are eager to see what kind of power this device boasts in a normal setting. You won't have to wait long as Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil Village will launch on October 30th for the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with the M1 chip or later.

The game will come just in time for Halloween and will cost 4,990 yen (via Gematsu), which is roughly $33. This may price it between $30 and $35 in the United States. You'll also be able to get the Winters' Expansion for 2,000 yen, which is roughly $13. As of right now, this is the only big game with a confirmed release date, but Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4 Remake are confirmed to be coming before the end of the year. It's likely we'll hear more in the coming weeks about those particular titles.