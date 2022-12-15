Resident Evil Village Fans Get Exciting News

Resident Evil Village fans have gotten some exciting news ahead of the release of the upcoming PlayStation VR2 version. Resident Evil Village launched in 2021 and was praised up and down for how it blended the first-person horror elements of Resident Evil 7 with the more action-heavy titles like Resident Evil 4. The game was so well received that Capcom greenlit DLC expanded on the story and wrapped up some significant plot threads. That DLC was expected to be the conclusion to this era of Resident Evil, but there is just one more little treat for fans on the horizon to top it all off.

As was already known, Resident Evil Village is getting a PSVR2 version very soon and it will be releasing on the same day as the headset: February 22nd, 2023. To make it even more exciting, the VR version will be available to players who already own the game as a free DLC. This isn't a huge surprise given Resident Evil 7 did something similar by including the ability to play the story in VR at no extra cost. As of right now, it remains to be seen if Resident Evil Village's VR mode will come to other VR platforms. Resident Evil 7 never made the jump outside of PSVR, despite fine print stating that it would only be exclusive to PlayStation for about a year.

Get up close and personal.

VR Mode will launch as free DLC for Resident Evil Village and Gold Edition on PlayStation 5 alongside PlayStation VR2 on February 22nd, 2023! pic.twitter.com/90BAPMgZfu — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 15, 2022

Whether Capcom just didn't feel interested enough in bringing it to PC or something else is entirely unknown, but hopefully, players will get to play Village on other VR headsets. For those who already own Resident Evil Village on PS5 and are picking up the very pricey PSVR2, you don't even need to spend any extra money on a game to play! Of course, there will be other titles, but it's nice to have a free game basically readily available to you as soon as you purchase the new hardware.

The PSVR2 will release on February 22nd, 2023.