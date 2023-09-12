Apple Reveals iPhone 15 with USB-C Support and More

After much anticipation ahead of this month's Apple event, Apple finally announced on Tuesday the iPhone 15. Aside from the upgrades that every new generation of iPhones from Apple boast when they're revealed, this new iPhone features one notable difference from all the rest in that it supports UBC-C connections instead of forcing people into using Apple's Lightning connection that it's modern devices have used up until this point. The same Apple event that featured the iPhone 15 and its new features also touched on other innovations Apple's been working on outside of its phones, too, like new watches and more.

Apple's iPhone 15

Apple has revealed the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with pre-orders set to September 15th, and a full release coming on September 22nd. Both will be available in five new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Picture takers will be happy to know that the iPhone 15 will feature a 48MP Main camera. Users will be able to take "super-high-resolution photos" with the camera, and the new 2x Telephoto option will feature three levels of optical zoom. Portraits have also seen an upgrade, with greater detail and colors.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. In a major improvement from the previous generation, the iPhone 15 will be able to reach a peak outdoor brightness level of 2000 nits. Users can also expect improved safety features. Last but not least, the iPhone 15 will be capable of playing AAA games, with some major titles already announced.

In addition to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, that same day will see the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both will come in four different finishes: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Other Apple Announcements

Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 9 during the event. These new devices come with the watchOS 10 operating system as well as a new double-tap feature.

"Double tap controls the primary button in an app so it can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, or snooze an alarm," a press release shared after the Apple Watch Series 9 announcement explained. "The gesture can be used to answer and end a phone call, and even to take a photo with the Camera Remote on Apple Watch. Double tap will also open the Smart Stack from the watch face, and another double tap will scroll through widgets in the stack."

Aside from the techy announcements that people tune in for, the event also featured a brief cutaway to a recorded "meeting" featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook and others as well as actress Octavia Spencer who played "Mother Nature." The aside during the event was meant to talk about Apple's nature-focused initiatives like using recycled materials.

"We've innovated and retooled almost every part of our process to reduce our impact on the planet," Cook said during the event. "By 2030, all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact."

Customizing the Apple Watch in a specific way will also allow people to get one of Apple's first carbon neutral products.

"Select case and band combinations of Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE are Apple's first-ever carbon neutral products," Apple said. "As part of Apple 2030, the carbon footprint of Apple Watch has been significantly decreased. Emissions were reduced from the three biggest sources of greenhouse gases – materials, electricity, and transportation. The small amount of emissions remaining are offset with high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects. Apple Watch packaging has been redesigned to be 100 percent fiber-based, and a new logo on the packaging indicates models that are carbon neutral.