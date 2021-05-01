Resident Evil Village Receives a Bizarre New Commercial Featuring Puppets in Japan

When you think about next week's release of Resident Evil Village, one of the first things that surely pops into your head is puppets, right? Well, if that isn't a true statement for you already, it surely will be once you get a look at what is likely the most bizarre piece of marketing so far for the next installment in the survival-horror franchise. Although the video isn't in English, it's still more than enjoyable to watch all the same.

The full video, which you can check out at the top of the page, features puppet versions of many of the villains that will be appearing in Resident Evil Village. The internet's favorite tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu is perhaps the biggest star of the commercial and shows up alongside the mysterious Heisenberg and a few others. The video itself starts off pretty joyful and sees each of the characters singing a happy-sounding song before then beginning to converse with one another.

In typical Resident Evil fashion, however, it doesn't take long for things to get pretty twisted. Lady Dimitrescu ends up hauling in two cans of blood and at first proceeds to paint on a canvas with the bodily fluid while singing a new song. After this, she then seemingly gets thirsty and decides to chug the blood outright. From here, the tone of the video changes drastically and sees Lady Dimitrescu screaming and swinging an axe around wildly, eventually plunging it into Heisenberg's head. The show then ends with the characters singing once again before then reminding fans about when Resident Evil Village will be releasing.

As a whole, I'm not really sure what the heck was happening in this video, but it's definitely the most entertaining thing that I have seen today. It also verifies that clearly, those over in Japan have way better marketing campaigns compared to what we're used to seeing in the West. Whenever Resident Evil 9 eventually ends up coming about, I hope we get something like this in the U.S. as well.

As for when Resident Evil Village will actually be released, the game is set to launch one week from today on May 7 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Be sure to keep eye an on our coverage hub right here in the future as we'll have a review to share of the game with you in due time.