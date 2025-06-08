Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Officially Announced, Follows Fan-Favorite Character

After being unfortunately leaked this week, a new entry in the stealth-action A Plague Tale series has been revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and will release in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While those who got to see a small teaser for the project on Threads know, the game, called Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, is a spinoff of the main series and follows a fan-favorite character. The franchise, created by Asobo Studio, hasn’t had a new entry since 2022 with A Plague Tale: Requiem, so fans who have been patiently waiting, especially during the slight teases last year, can rest easy with an official new trailer and information, as well as a release window of 2026.

For those who may not know about the franchise, A Plague Tale is a stealth-focused narrative-driven series set in the 14th century. The first two followed the Amicia and Hugo DeRune, a sister and brother who travel France in search of safe haven, as well as a cure for the ongoing rat plague Hugo is related to. While Requiem, which went bigger and bolder in scope and size, offered a more action-focused approach, the franchise does pride itself on stealth, using the environment (and killer rats) to your advantage to distract guards and make your way through. Fortunately, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, will flip the script and show you a new perspective.

Fan-Favorite Sophia Leads Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Releasing in 2026

In the trailer above, which showcases impressive visuals and intense gameplay, you may notice a familiar face as the protagonist, especially if you played A Plague Tale: Requiem. Instead of Amicia, you’ll play as Sophia, the charismatic yet mysterious pirate who joins Amicia and Hugo on their quest. Surprisingly, it looks like it will be a prequel, which makes sense given how Requiem ends. Even more so, instead of the streets of France, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be set in Greece, where Sophia grew up, shown with the massive colosseum.

Interestingly enough, it seems the rat plague, ever-present in the past A Plague Tale titles, is nowhere to be seen. Given that it is a prequel, it does make sense, though Resonance does hint at some sort of supernatural occurrence going on, especially with the large statue and streams of light on it. Still, fans can be sure that Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment’s next take in the series will be one worth waiting for.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will sneak onto PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.