EA Boss Teases Respawn Entertainment Projects: "We're Very Excited"

The CEO of EA has spoken very highly of Respawn and what the team is cooking up. Respawn is one of the most promising developers of the last decade having after entered the scene with Titanfall. Respawn immediately stood out as an extremely innovative first-person shooter developer, prompting the likes of Call of Duty to take some cues with the wall-running mechanics. Titanfall 2 was met with an even stronger reception for refining its gameplay and introducing a really brilliant story with unique levels. Sadly, it didn't perform super well commercially because the game was released at an incredibly busy time and was overlooked in favor of other, more established shooter franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield. Respawn would then go on to make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, showing that it can make more than shooters and it resulted in one of the strongest single player Star Wars games of all-time.

Respawn would continue to establish itself as a major player in the AAA space with the Star Wars sequel and Apex Legends. Now, Respawn is likely gearing up for a third Star Wars Jedi game, a Star Wars shooter, and supposedly a new IP. EA CEO Andrew Wilson had a lot of kind things to say about Respawn's work at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (via VGC) and noted that they're working on some projects that EA is "very excited about". As of right now, it's anyone's guess when these projects will start to materialize, but hopefully, they're not too far out.

"We haven't done that many acquisitions, we've done a few," Wilson said. "Respawn of course was maybe one of the most incredible acquisitions ever done in the industry. They're an incredible team and they've created incredible value for us, for our shareholders, and certainly for these global communities of players across Apex and the Jedi series. And you should imagine that there's some other things going on at Respawn that we're very excited about, that we're not going to talk about but that we're very excited about just given the quality of that group."

Is Respawn Making Titanfall 3

EA seems very against the idea of making Titanfall 3, despite constant demands for it and the success of Apex Legends. Rumors indicate a new Titanfall game was canceled not long ago, but there is always a chance the franchise could be resurrected. If it does happen, it will likely be a while before we see anything of it.