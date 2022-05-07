Titanfall 3 Possibly Leaked Early

✖

There have been rumors for years that Titanfall 3 is in development at Respawn Entertainment, but with the studio preoccupied with Apex Legends support, working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, and developing two other Star Wars games, it's hard to imagine where it has any resources to currently dedicate to a third Titanfall game. And with Apex Legends as popular as it is, Titanfall 3 doesn't make a ton of sense right now. Everything suggests the game is not in the works, yet a GameStop in Germany hasn't gotten the memo.

Alongside taking pre-orders for Dragon Age 4 and FIFA 23 -- two games in development, one of which is coming out this year -- a GameStop in Germany is taking pre-orders for Titanfall 3 in stores. It's not just taking pre-orders for the game but advertising these pre-orders.

So, what's going on? Well, there are a few possibilities. For one, this could be a mistake. Alternatively, this could just be the GameStop store looking into their crystal ball and trying to get ahead of the curve on pre-orders. Neither of these explanations make much sense though. That said, this being a leak also doesn't add up. Why would a GameStop in Germany know about Titanfall 3 early? GameStop does know about games before their announcement. Large retailers are alerted to game announcements before they happen for the sake of pre-orders and promotion. However, specific stores aren't usually looped in on these details.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. It's hard to know what should be made of this until we get an official comment from EA, Respawn Entertainment, or Germany, it's best to file this in the part of your brain alongside all of the other hopeful rumors and leaks.

