Respawn’s ‘Apex Legends’ Hit Over 2.5 Million In Just 24 Hours

Apex Legends is the latest Battle Royale game to crash its way onto the market from the studio behind Titanfall and so far, it seems like it’s a hit with a lot of players. With all of the hype building around the title since it first leaked earlier in the week, we knew it would be popular but even still — the expectations were shattered when the game hit over 2.5 million players in just its first day and it has continued to climb since then!

During a recent investor’s call with EA, CEO Andrew Wilson broke the Apex news as the free-to-play online game quickly took the number one spot of biggest reveals for the publisher.

According to Wilson, “This is very exciting for us. Built from the ground up to bring innovation to the genre, there are so many unique elements of Apex Legends from the characters to the gameplay mechanics to the team play construct. To compete in the highly competitive battle royale space, we also deliberately chose a different go-to-market strategy to surprise and delight players around the world.

“The launch yesterday was EA’s biggest reveal ever by peak and current viewers, and it quickly became the No. 1 game on Twitch. The Respawn team has a strong plan for Apex Legends that will engage fans for a long time to come.”

The team went on to mention how they were quickly hurling towards 3 million following launch, with nearly 600,000 peak, and 2.5 million after a 24 hour period.

If you haven’t tried out the title for yourself, definitely give it a chance. It’s free, so you have nothing to lose there, and it pivots away from other Battle Royale titles out there currently on the market.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legendsis now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

