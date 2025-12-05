Retro FPS Announced for 2026 Is Perfect for Helldivers 2 Fans

A recently announced retro-style first-person shooter is coming in 2026, and if you’re a fan of Helldivers 2, it’s right up your alley. Helldivers 2 has been a massive success since its 2024 release, and the devs at Arrowhead Game Studios continue to update and improve the game. It sold more than 19 million copies in its first year of release, proving that FPS fans are still ready to dive right into a sci-fi combat game that involves slaughtering a lot of bugs. If that describes you, then you have something to get excited about for 2026.

In December 2025, Auroch Digital revealed in a press release that it was developing Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! The game is targeted for various platforms with a first-quarter 2026 release date. It’s set 25 years after the events of the first film, and follows Samantha Dietz as she recounts her time in the First Bug War, where she hunted down the Assassin Bug. The player takes control, slaughtering Bugs on their homeworld of Klendathu as well as new worlds like Planet P with one of 14 different weapons, including the Morita rifle.

Join up, Become a Citizen, and Kill Bugs in Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Image courtesy of Auroch Digital

The Starship Troopers franchise has long been misunderstood, as it’s both beloved and hated by many. The sequel films didn’t do as well as the first one, and this game is based on the 1997 film that launched the franchise. The teaser trailer below features none other than Casper Van Dien reprising his role as Johnny Rico, though he’s now a General and is missing his right eye, showing that the war has taken its toll on the longtime Mobile Infantryman famous for repeating the line, “Come on, you apes, you wanna live forever?”

The little bit of gameplay shown in the recruitment-style teaser suggests that Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is a retro-style FPS, so it’s not aiming to be the next Call of Duty game. Instead, it appears to be made by people who love the franchise and want to see it continue, and Auroch Digital already has it up on Steam, where you can wishlist it. The game description reads, “Lock and load into the Starship Troopers universe and join the Mobile Infantry in the most realistic depiction of war ever made! Experience an original story in this action-packed, first-person retro shooter. Would you like to know more?”

Since the film’s release, there have been fewer than ten Starship Troopers games, the last of which, Starship Troopers: Extermination, came out in October 2024. It, too, is an FPS and was well received, tapping into the franchise’s satirical nature. That game was more focused on multiplayer combat than Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! Still, if you’re a fan of the franchise and enjoyed it, you’d likely have fun playing this new game. No specific release date is known as of writing, but given the scope of what’s been revealed thus far, Auroch Digital is likely to hit its Q1 2026 target.

