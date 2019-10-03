Return of the Obra Dinn PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Today, lone-wolf developer Lucas Pope announced that his 2018 award-winning and critically-acclaimed mystery adventure game, Return of the Obra Dinn, is releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this month. More specifically, Pope has revealed his game will hit the trio of consoles on October 18. In other words, not this Friday, not next Friday, but the Friday after that. Unfortunately, a new trailer didn’t accompany the announcement, but you can check out the game’s launch trailer from when it released on PC last year at the top of the article.

For those that don’t know: Return of the Obra Dinn made waves last year when it released on PC to critical-acclaim. In fact, it was one of the highest-rated games of the year, with an impressive Metacritic score of 89. The game, which won numerous Game of the Year awards, is about 10 hours long, and is easily one of the more unique adventures to release the past few years.

Return of the Obra Dinn releases on October 18th for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One! pic.twitter.com/2r35Rw4eXP — Lucas Pope (@dukope) October 3, 2019

“Return of the Obra Dinn is a first-person mystery adventure based on exploration and logical deduction,” reads an official story pitch of the title. “In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out from London for the Orient with over 200 tons of trade goods. Six months later it hadn’t met its rendezvous point at the Cape of Good Hope and was declared lost at sea. Early this morning of October 14th, 1807, the Obra Dinn drifted into port at Falmouth with damaged sails and no visible crew. As insurance investigator for the East India Company’s London Office, dispatch immediately to Falmouth, find means to board the ship, and prepare an assessment of damages.”

It’s unclear how much the game will cost on console, but it will presumably be in-line with what it costs on PC, which is to say it should cost a budget-friendly $20. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up later this month?