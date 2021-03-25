Returnal Has Gone Gold

✖

Housmarque's upcoming third-person roguelike Returnal has now officially gone gold. If you're not familiar with what this term means, essentially, it indicates that Housemarque has now finished its initial work on the game and is ready to begin manufacturing and shipping copies of it around the globe. It also ensures that the game will now certainly hit its release date that is coming up in a little over a month.

The news of Returnal going gold was shared by Housemarque this morning via the studio's official Twitter page. "A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved," the studio said in its tweet sharing the news. "We can't wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!"

While news of games going gold is somewhat common in the video game industry, Returnal's announcement here is somewhat of a big deal for PlayStation fans. At this point in 2021, those who own the PS5 haven't had anything substantial to play on the next-gen console this year. Returnal stands as one of the first major exclusives for PlayStation Studios for this year, meaning that many folks are surely that much more excited for its launch. Hopefully, it lives up to those expectations.

Returnal is set to arrive next month on April 30th and will be releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 5. If you would like to keep up with all of our coverage on the game leading up to launch, you can follow along right here.

Will you be picking up Returnal next month for yourself? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.