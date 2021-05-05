New Returnal Update Breaks the PS5 Game

✖

Returnal developer Housemarque has revealed that patch 1.3.3 has already been pulled for the PlayStation 5 game, and now it will revert back to version 1.3.1 until a proper fix can be put in place. Those getting a CE-100028-1 error code since the update went live will have to re-download the game. The developer is advising players not to start the game until the new patch is live and downloaded, whenever that might be. It's unclear how many players may have been affected by the update, but clearly Housemarque is concerned if it's willing to pull version 1.3.3 altogether!

Housemarque's Tweet regarding the new update can be found embedded below.

Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed. We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game. Our sincerest apologies. — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 5, 2021

Obviously, this is causing a lot of concern for fans of Returnal! While Housemarque was quick to act on pulling the update, the developer's Tweets have predictably resulted in a lot of negativity from players. Many are concerned that their save files will be deleted as a result of the update. Some fans are reporting that they have lost all progress acquired over the last week, while others claim that they have encountered zero issues. Fans might want to err on the side of caution until Housemarque provides another update.

Hopefully, Housemarque can have the issue resolved sooner, rather than later! It's unclear how long it will take the company to release Returnal's next patch, but for those that have been enjoying the game up to this point, this is clearly a bit frustrating. Returnal is one of the bigger PS5 exclusives to release thus far, and the game has gotten a significant amount of positive reception. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too much longer to get back into the game.

Returnal is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out the rest of our coverage of the game right here.

Did you download the game's latest update? Have you been enjoying Returnal thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!