Returnal Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Returnal developer Housemarque has released a new update for the popular PlayStation 5 video game that fixes a couple of bugs and also resolves an issue with specific Trophies. Patch 1.4.1 is not the beefiest of updates, which makes sense given that it is only an incremental patch, but for those players previously affected by these problems, it should most certainly be a welcome quality-of-life change to the title.

It's unclear just how long Returnal will be supported, but given that Sony Interactive Entertainment recently acquired Housemarque to bring it into the PlayStation Studios fold, it certainly seems like more can be expected going forward. "We are so excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family!" said Ilari Kuittinen, the co-founder and managing director of Housemarque, at the time. "This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue delivering on gameplay centric approaches, while still experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern artform."

Here are the full patch notes for Returnal Patch 1.4.1, straight from the source:

Platinum: "Atropian Survival", "Welcome Home", and "Sins of the Mother" Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending

Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes

Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances

Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

Returnal is now available for the PlayStation 5. If you have been considering picking it up for yourself, it might be worth mentioning that ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon gave the PS5 title a 4.5 out of 5 in his review. "Returnal may not beat out other more anticipated titles for Game of the Year honors at the end of the year, but it won’t by any means be forgotten as the potential of next-gen hardware is explored, the review reads in part. "It’s a shame the game isn’t available on the PlayStation 4 or even other platforms so that more players could experience it, but if that compromise means we get more games like Returnal, that’s a convincing argument." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recent video game right here.

Have you had an opportunity to check out Returnal as of yet? Did you have problems with the previous patch? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!