Rick And Morty’s Justin Roiland Was Targeted For An Attack At The Game Awards

Although this past week’s The Game Awards event went off without a hitch, it wasn’t looking that way for a hot minute, mainly due to a threat that was being made to one of its presenters.

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, was on hand to present the debut trailer for his Squanch Games VR effort Smith & Smitherson Accounting+. But he was apparently the man that the attack was aimed at, according to the Blast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site reports that The Microsoft Theater actually reached out to the LAPD on December 6th when it found a Twitter link that “made reference to a threat” made against Roiland, as well as The Game Awards. That’s just a day before the event was set to go live.

The tweet in question was shared on 4chan, and read like this:

“That’s the final straw, I am attending this year’s video game awards with 3 handguns, 2 smg’s a shotgun and a dead man’s switch attached to a bomb vest. When this meme f*ck takes the stage, I am going to open fire and take out as many of these (censored) as I can until the police take me down. Also I am spray pointing ‘/pol/ told me to do it’ on the back of my trenchcoat so I can take down those (censored) as well.

Wish me luck.

P.S. Ps4 was the vest console this generation”

A devastating note, to be sure, and one that was heavily noticed by many 4chan users, who began to circulate the word about the threat.

4chan handed over the IP information about the threat to the police, who found out that it was written by a user somewhere in the United Kingdom. They’re currently trying to track down the suspect that wrote it, even though he didn’t end up doing anything.

Man. This sort of stuff is devastating – and to try and make a threat like that with The Game Awards, no less. Here’s hoping the police track this guy down, especially based on the tone of his tweet. Yikes.

Smith & Smithherson Accounting+ will release for PlayStation VR next year.