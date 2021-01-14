Riders Republic Delayed by Ubisoft

✖

Riders Republic, the outdoor sports video game announced by Ubisoft during a Ubisoft Forward event last year, will no longer be releasing on February 25th, the company announced today. Instead, the video game will release "later this year" with no definitive release date attached. Riders Republic marks just the latest video game delay so far this year with many companies citing the ongoing COVID-19 situation as a leading factor in delays.

"Today, we want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year," the statement from the development team shared on social media reads in part. "This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fueled experience to our players."

"We wanted to combine our love for extreme sports with an adrenaline-filled multiplayer experience, letting players share those unique riding moments with more than 50 other players at all times," Igor Manceau, Riders Republic Creative Director at Ubisoft Annecy, said when it was announced last year. "Riders Republic offers fun and light-hearted competition and allows us to push the boundaries with this genre. We can’t wait for riders to dive into this dynamic world and share their own epic stories."

As noted above, Riders Republic is now scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store at some point later this year with no specific date attached. It had previously been set to release on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming outdoor sports video game right here.

What do you think of the Riders Republic delay? Are you still interested in picking it up when it does eventually release?