Rift 2 Cancellation Reports Disputed by Oculus

It’s no secret that the legal battle of Oculus has been a rocky road up until this point but the recent departure of former Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe’s from Facebook has kicked up rumors once more that the future for Rift is grim. Though the team did not outright deny claims that the Rift 2 has been canceled, they did offer a bit of hope for those looking forward to seeing more from the brand.

The initial report of Rift 2 cancellation came from the site TechCrunch that cited Iribe’s departure was spurred on by the headset being nixed from future plans. Facebook issued a statement, as reported by IGN, that they are paying special attention to the future of Rift:

“While we can’t comment on our product roadmap specifics, we do have future plans, and can confirm that we are planning for a future version of Rift.”

It’s unclear just what the future holds for the world of VR in the Facebook camp but one thing is for certain, they are heavily invested in both Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. This is evident in their recently revealed Oculus Quest headset.

The Quest is a standalone VR unit that offers an “all-in-one” experience set to release in Spring of 2019. According to the company, “Offering six degrees of freedom and Touch controllers, Oculus Quest makes it easy to jump right into the action—with no PC, no wires, and no external sensors. We have over 50 titles lined up for launch, with even more in the works including some of your favorite Rift games like Robo Recall, The Climb, and Moss.”

For now, the Rift 2 must remain a mystery but with the holiday coming up soon and the year not yet done, an announcement could still be underway especially in light of all of the cancellation reports.

What do you hope to see from Oculus in the future? Do you think that the second system has been put to pasture for good? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let us know what you think about Facebook’s statement.