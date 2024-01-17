PS5 Game Rise of the Ronin Gives Away Freebies Ahead of Release

Rise of the Ronin is out soon, but you can celebrate now with free goodies.

Rise of the Ronin is one of the first big PlayStation 5 games coming out in 2024. The Team Ninja-developed game is slated to release on March 22, and the team at PlayStation is starting to ramp the hype train up to speed as fans get ready to check the game out. To that end, the team has released some brand-new freebies that any PlayStation user can download if they want to start the celebration early. The free goodies include six new avatars themed around the different factions in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin Free Avatars

To claim the six free avatars, you just need to head to Rise of the Ronin's official page on the PlayStation website. From there, scroll down until you see the "Faction of the Bakumatsu Era" slide. Then, you'll need to make sure you're signed in, and you can claim all six avatars.

Included in the avatars are characters from the Sabaku, Tobaku, and Obei. Each faction gets two avatars. The Sabaku, who are pro-shogunate, bring Naosuke II and Taka Murayama to the game. Naosuke is the clan lord of Hikone and is working with the Western powers to open up Japan's ports. Murayama is a "famed geisha" known for "her witty conversation and rather melancholic good looks."

The Tobaku (the anti-shogunate faction) have Ryoma Sakamoto and Kogoro Katsura. While there's not any actual crossover, Sakamoto should be very familiar to anyone who played Like a Dragon: Ishin last year, as he's the star of that game. In this case, the former ronin of the Tosa clan looks a little more put-together. Katsura is the feudal retainer of the Choshu clan, making him a valuable member of his family.

Finally, the Obei are the Western forces and are represented here by Matthew Perry and Rutherford Alcock. Perry is a Commodore of the United States Navy who is in Japan at the order of President Millard Filmore. Alcock represents the British side of the Western forces, serving as a diplomat for his home country.

What is Rise of the Ronin?

Rise of the Ronin has the trademark style of Team Ninja, who is probably best known for Dead or Alive, Nioh, and Ninja Gaiden. Players will create their own custom character who they'll take into battle using katanas, Boshin war firearms, and other period-specific weapons. They'll also have access to several different traversal methods, including a horse, grappling hook, and glider. In short, the open-world gameplay should be action-packed and frenetic.

Rise of the Ronin comes to PlayStation 5 on March 22.