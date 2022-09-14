PlayStation 5 Exclusive Rise of the Ronin Announced by Team Ninja

During the PlayStation State of Play, an awesome new Ghost of Tsushima-esque game known as Rise of the Ronin was revealed by Team Ninja. These kinds of games have been growing more and more popular over the last few years, particularly since Ghost of Tsushima proved there's a market for relatively "grounded" games about Japanese warriors. Of course, Ghost of Tsushima is far from the first game like this, but it is one of the most commercially and critically successful as it quickly led to Sony greenlighting a film adaptation. Ubisoft is also following suit by finally making an Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan after years of fan demand.

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin technically pre-dates both of those projects, though, as director Fumihiko Yasuda stated that the game has been in the works for seven years and development has been slow. However, the game is on track to release as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive in 2024. Rise of the Ronin is an open-world RPG set in 19th century Japan amidst a civil war between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions. Team Ninja is aiming to "thoroughly portray" one of the darkest and most critical periods in Japan's history, according to Yasuda. The first trailer for Rise of the Ronin reveals that you won't just be using swords to slash up your foes, but there is even some gunplay, something that will likely spice things up quite a bit and lead to some incredible gameplay moments.

Given the game is still at least a year and a half away from releasing, the footage that was revealed was pretty impressive. It will likely be a while before we see more, but Rise of the Ronin is certainly a game that people will want to keep their eyes on. The amount of time Team Ninja has poured into the game already definitely means it's something they're passionate about and want to do justice, which is always promising.

Rise of the Ronin will release for PlayStation 5 in 2024.