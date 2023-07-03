PlayStation Insider Leaks Major Details and Release of PS5 Exclusive Rise of the Ronin

A well known industry insider that goes by the name, The Snitch, has leaked some major details and a release window for Rise of the Ronin, a PS5 exclusive being published by Sony and developed by Team Ninja, the studio best known for games and series like Nioh, Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive, and recent release Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. According to the insider, Rise of the Ronin -- which was revealed on September 13, 2022 and has gone dark since -- is scheduled to release sometime in Q1 2024, meaning sometime between January 1 and March 31, 2024.

Adding to this, it's claimed the game is some type of mix between Ghost of Tsushima, Dark Souls, and Assassin's Creed featuring "numerous side quests" that are reminiscent of Ubisoft side quests. Further fleshing out the lore will be the various items players collect.

The report also makes note of difficulty options, skill and technique trees, performance and quality modes, and romance options. The latter of these features is perhaps the most interesting, as this isn't a feature common in Ninja Gaiden games and the game's reveal trailer did not give off the impression that there would be romance options. That said, how many and how deep these options will be remains to be seen.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. And of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. So far, the report has not drawn any type of comment from Ninja Gaiden or Sony.

Rise of Ronin, officially, is slated to release sometime in 2024 via the PS5. There's been no official word of it coming in the first quarter of next year. As for official details on the game, they are scarce. Currently, we don't have much more beyond the game description below:

"After three centuries of Shogunate rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon Japan's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil," reads said description. "As a masterless samurai-a Ronin, take up your blade and shape the course of history in this open-world action RPG for PlayStation 5."

H/T, The Snitch.