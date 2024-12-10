Risk Board Game Gets a Dune Edition

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission.The classic Risk board game is coming to Arrakis. Specifically Denis Villeneuve’s vision of Arrakis in his acclaimed movie series starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The game “invites players to immerse themselves in the intricate politics and epic battles of the Dune universe” where 2 or 4 players will vie for control of the planet and its precious spice trade.

Fremen, Harkonnen, Sardaukar, Fedaykin, Sandworms – you name it. Risk: Dune is covering all corners of Frank Herbert’s Dune as portrayed in the current films. A full breakdown of the game’s contents can be found below along with an image gallery. If you like what you see you can order a copy directly from The OP Games for $59.99. It should also turn up here on Amazon in the coming days.

RISK: Dune Edition Contents:

Dune Risk Game Board

35 Harkonnen Figure

24 Sardaukar Figures

20 Fremen Figures

16 Fedaykin Figures

1 Sandworm Figure

3 Wormsign Spotters

1 Dreadnought Token

1 Gurney Halleck Token

1 Family Atomics Token

Feyd-Rautha Standee

Paul Atreides Standee

4 Seitches

4 +1 Tokens

1 Lady Jessica Token

1 Lady Margot Token

30 Oppressors Command Cards

30 Rebel Command Cards

5 Dice

Rule Book

“We’re excited to bring the world of Dune to the tabletop in a way that both longtime fans and new players can enjoy,” said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. “RISK: Dune not only captures the essence of the film but also enhances the classic Risk experience with new dynamics that encourage strategic thinking and collaboration.”

Will Dune: Messiah Be The Third Film In a Trilogy?

Messiah has been confirmed to be in development by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, although the former studio has slotted a December 18, 2026 release date for whatever Villeneuve’s next film might be, so it might be quite a while before we see it – if ever.

“First, It’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve previously said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”