Risk of Rain 2 Adding New Survivors, Levels, and Bosses Over the Next Year

Hopoo Games has been working on Risk of Rain 2 for some time, with the game finally being released in Early Access on Steam earlier this year. Since then, players have been having a blast in the follow-up to the 2013 indie darling, especially as it feels almost like an entirely different game. That said, the developers are continuing to work on the game as it approaches a full release. In the meantime, however, the team has outlined what players can expect over the course of the next year, with more survivors, levels, and bosses inbound.

The devs took to the game’s Steam page to provide an update for those enjoying Risk of Rain 2. “It has been nearly 1 month since we launched Risk of Rain 2 in Early Access, and I think we can safely say it has been a crazy time for us,” they said. “We have lots of exciting news that we will be sharing – lets dive in!” They then outlined everything going on right now, what has happened, and what is to come, which you can see below.

Major Points

Content Roadmap – players understandably wanted to know the cadence and size of content updates throughout Early Access, and we hope the “forecast” image matches those wants. We will provide details about specific updates as we get closer to their respective release.

Official Localization – it has been inspiring to see community localization efforts and a playerbase around the world, so we’re working on adding official localization in the next patch

Gilded Coast is unclear and unrewarding to most players.

Game stutters when picking up items for the first time.

Some players are still being affected by save file corruption, especially if the game shuts down unexpectedly via crash or power issues.

Noting some players having trouble readying up in multiplayer and private games.

Noting sometimes settings are reset after closing and relaunching the game.

Minor Points

The changes made to blazing affixed monsters seem to be positive and feel more balanced.

The changes made to freezing affixes are welcome – a good sign!

Some users are still getting really low performance, while some are not.

Noting the Mercenary sometimes launches Greater Wisps / Brass Contraptions into space.

Noting players want the number of Stages Complete displayed on the HUD.

Noting general feedback about drone / TC-280 AI needing to be improved.

Noting players want to include the Engineer turret damage into the end report screen.

The game should ideally keep the difficulty that was chosen in the character select for the next run.

Noting player thoughts about specific white items (APR Rounds, Medkit, etc) feeling weak. Will have to make sure the game isn’t slowly power creeped by continually buffing underperforming items.

Specific controller setups are missing glyphs.

Stuff We’re Working On

Our first content update!

Official Language support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Updating the Director to make sure monsters don’t stop spawning late into the game.

Preventing monsters and bosses from spawning behind closed gates on certain stages.

Pinging issues.

Gesture of the Drowned firing equipment every frame.

Wake of Vultures granting weird overshields.

Risk of Rain 2 is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out the full post with the details above right here.

