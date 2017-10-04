A Fan Spends Years Developing The Ultimate Road Rash Tribute Game and It’s Amazing

Remember Road Rash? That series dominated on the Sega Genesis for many years, before eventually moving on to the 3DO, Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn.

It thrived with Electronic Arts during that time frame, but then, mysteriously, right after the release of Road Rash Jailbreak, the series vanished without a trace. There were talks of a possible revival for many years, but EA hasn’t said a word. So, sadly, its many fans were left without a road to travel on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, until now. The team at Pixel Dash Studios has been hard at work on a spiritual successor to Road Rash for the past four years, and after all that tiring effort, the game has arrived on Steam today.

Titled Road Redemption, the game is all about high-speed chaos in the same vein as the Road Rash series, as you cruise down the street attempting to get a first place victory, while using kicks and other weapons to fend off adversaries, including rival riders and the cops.

Based on this trailer (which you can also see above), Road Redemption looks amazing, with a fast-running frame rate, beautiful visual detail and chaos that can be had for up to four players in split-screen. Here’s the official description from the Steam page:

“Road Redemption lets you lead a biker gang on an epic journey across the country in this driving combat road rage adventure. Huge campaign, dozens of weapons, full 4-player co-op splitscreen.”

The game is currently selling on the Steam marketplace for $17.99, a ten percent savings from its usual $19.99 price. There’s also talk that it’s supposed to come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well, but the developer hasn’t provided a release date for those versions yet. Hopefully we’ll get them by year’s end, because we really, really need to get our Road Redemption on.

While it’s not an official release by EA, this game looks pretty amazing, and hopefully we’ll get a review cranked out soon, so you can see just how much fun it is to hit someone in the face with a crowbar. Again.

Road Redemption is now available for Steam.