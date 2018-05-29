Road Redemption Cruising Its Way To Nintendo Switch

Ever since its release last year on Steam, Road Redemption has been bringing some good Road Rash-style vibes back to the gaming surface. We sure loved it, and if you give it a chance, you probably will too.

But let’s say you don’t have PC and you prefer a console version of the game. Well, it’s in the works for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 — and now it sounds like a Nintendo Switch version is on the way as well.

A fan recently asked the official Road Redemption Twitter account about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port, noting, “I hope Nintendo switch is in the mix of those ‘exciting things’ you’ll soon be sharing,” referring to an earlier tweet talking about what’s new for the game.

The person behind the Redemption account replied, “You’re in luck! A Switch version is definitely in the works, so stay tuned…” You can see the tweet below.

You’re in luck! A Switch version is definitely in the works, so stay tuned… — Road Redemption (@RoadRedemption) May 25, 2018

Responses to this news have been nothing short of absolutely positive, as you can see below.

Your best bet is to keep a close eye on the account to see what these “exciting things” are for the game, but hopefully we’ll be hearing about release dates for console versions so other players can enjoy all the crazy racing and thug-bashing action we’ve come to expect.

Here’s what you can expect from the game, based on the Steam product page:

“Road Redemption is an action racing game where you lead your motorcycle gang on an epic journey across the country in a brutal driving combat adventure.

Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges in your path. As you collect loot, you’ll upgrade your character, your bike, and your weapons.”

The game absolutely kills it when it comes to intensity and excitement — and it has that old Road Rash feeling with a little bit of extra violence on top. Yep!

Road Redemption is available now for Steam/PC and coming down the road for consoles.