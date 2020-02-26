Rock Band Creators’ New Fuser Game Is a “Music Festival”

Harmonix, the creators of acclaimed music games like the Rock Band series and Dance Central, announced a new project this week called Fuser. It’s described as a “nonstop music festival,” and it features a list of songs which includes both modern hits and some older tracks, but you’ll probably be able to recognize all or at least most of them regardless. Sixteen songs have been announced with more of them on the way later, and the game itself is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms some time during the fall of this year.

You play as a DJ in Fuser, but not in the same sense as you would in DJ Hero where you have to hit the right notes to blend songs together or risk failing the song. In Fuser, players can choose between different parts of several songs to fuse them together and create a unique track. Players will get requests from the crowd to play different genres or more of music from a specific timeframe among other tasks like preparing for a drop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are still meters in place to track how well a player is doing though, so you’ll have to put parts of songs together in ways that make sense and listen to the requests from the crowd to get better scores.

The game has a campaign mode and online component among other features, and you’ll unlock new songs and more as you progress through it.

“As players progress through the game, they’ll unlock new songs, new sounds, a wide variety of cosmetic options and also advanced gameplay options that open up a stunning creative palette,” said Daniel Sussman, the project manager for Fuser. “Players will be able to express themselves through live challenges, multiplayer modes and also freestyle mode. Fuser is a musical playground where players can explore, discover and perfect incredible mixes. Fuser gameplay is all about creativity and experimentation, an audio canvas waiting for players to make their mark.”

Over 100 songs are said to be in the game with the 16 tracks below being the ones announced so far.

Fuser Songs

50 Cent – “In Da Club”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Blue Öyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

The Clash – “Rock the Casbah”

Fatboy Slim – “The Rockafeller Skank”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Balvin & Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – “Party Rock Anthem”

Migos – “Stir Fry”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Smash Mouth – “All Star”

Warren G & Nate Dogg – “Regulate”

Fuser releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms in Fall 2020.