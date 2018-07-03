Rocket League Anniversary Event Plans Announced

Rocket League turns three years old this month with an anniversary event announced by Psyonix to celebrate the big day.

Not only is it a big moment for Rocket League, it’s also a memorable year for Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars as well, Psyonix’s soc-car game that preceded Rocket League. SARPBC turns 10 this year, and the games’ developer is putting some of those older elements in Rocket League for a short time when the anniversary event begins on July 9.

“Our Anniversary Event will run from July 9 to July 23 (timing details below) and will work a bit differently than our previous in-game Events,” Psyonix’s update said. “For starters, we’re adding an all-new 3v3 ‘Anniversary’ Playlist to the Casual Playlists page, featuring an inspired ‘Throwback Stadium’ that veteran SARPBC players may recognize! The goal layout, in particular, is a departure from the modern goal positions seen in the rest of Rocket League’s Arenas, but it does harken back to the old-school days of Battle-Cars, which should tickle the old nostalgia feels quite nicely. (Note: Throwback will also feature SARPBC-style ball weight, so expect the ball on Throwback – and only Throwback – to act a little ‘lighter’ than normal.)”

We’re throwing an in-game birthday bash and you’re all invited! Our Anniversary in-game Event starts July 9 at 10am PDT. ⚽️🚗🚀🔥🎂

DETAILS: https://t.co/0dkpG8vaJ4 pic.twitter.com/MtLQxeurDl — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 3, 2018

While most Rocket League events in the past can always be expected to bring new event crates, that won’t be the case this time. Instead, a special “Balloon” currency will be distributed to players who play their matches like they normally would with those Balloons being redeemable for the new event items. A new “Golden Egg” can be acquired by redeeming enough Balloons, loot items that don’t require any sort of key to open. The Balloons expire and become unusable on July 23, the same day that the event ends.

Psyonix also shared a quick FAQ to answer some of players’ questions they likely have about the event.

Will I be able to redeem Anniversary Event ‘Balloons’ after the Event ends on July 23?

“No, Balloons expire as soon as the Event concludes at 5pm PDT on July 23.”

Can I trade in items I get from Golden Eggs?

“Yes! Golden Egg items can be traded in with other Golden Egg items. The Golden Egg is its own series, so these items cannot be traded in with Crate items.”

Where can I play Throwback Stadium?

“Throwback Stadium can be played in the Anniversary Playlist. We will be adding Throwback as a playable Arena in Private Matches, Tournaments, and Local Matches in our next major update.”

You can check out some of the loot that’s included in the event through Psyonix’s announcement post.