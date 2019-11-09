Rocket League Announces a Beat Saber Crossover

Rocket League and Beat Saber are two fast-paced, colorful games that have now crossed paths with a crossover that brings content from each game into the other. Psyonix and Beat Games Studio announced the crossover this week and said that Beat Saber players could now slash their way through some Rocket League tracks while Psyonix’s community can customize their vehicles with some Beat Saber accessories. The Rocket League customizations are free, but you’ll have to pay for the Rocket League x Monstercat Music Pack in Beat Saber.

The trailer above and an announcement on Rocket League’s news page showed players of both games what was in store for them through this crossover. Rocket League players will have a new Topper that looks liked the directional blocks players have to slice along with a Boost that shoots out tons of those blocks while Beat Saber players who buy the pack get six more songs including one new one.

“Rocket League, Monstercat, and Beat Saber, the hit music/rhythm virtual reality game, have joined forces for a siiick collab with in-game content available now in both games. Select songs from Rocket League are now live in Beat Saber with the Rocket League x Monstercat Music Pack. Plus, free in-game items inspired by Beat Saber are now available in Rocket League.”

DON’T PAUSE_PRESS PLAY 💥 Rocket League x Monstercat Music Pack is OUT NOW! 💥 In collaboration with @RocketLeague & @Monstercat, we’re bringing you the brand new Music Pack with 6 pumping tracks and Rocket League-inspired environment. All petrolheads unite in Beat Saber! pic.twitter.com/j9RVtq714T — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) November 7, 2019

The full track list can be seen below so that you can see if your favorite Rocket League song made the cut. The fifth song, “Test Me,” is new to both Beat Saber and Rocket League.

Rocket League x Monstercat Music Pack

Tokyo Machine – “Play”

Slushii – “LUV U NEED U”

Stephen Walking – “Glide”

Dion Timmer – “Shiawase”

Slushii x Dion Timmer – “Test Me”

Tokyo Machine – “Rock It”

Both of the accessories in Rocket League are free to pick up now regardless of if you own Rocket League or not. If you want to grab the Rocket League music pack in Beat Saber, it’ll run you $8.99 to get the six songs.