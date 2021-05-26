Rocket League Brings Back Fan-Favorite Car in New Color

✖

Rocket League is bringing back a fan-favorite car for the first time since the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game went free-to-play. Today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that the McLaren 570S is returning to the game tomorrow, May 27. And rather than just bring the car back, the pair have brought it back in a new color or, more specifically, silver.

For those who missed the car the first time, this will be the first opportunity in a while to cop it. That said, while the car does come with a new silver decal, it will also be available in its original color. Meanwhile, those with the car already can buy the new pack without the car, which comes with the new silver decal, for fewer credits.

The @McLarenAuto 570S is returning with an all-new color. In Game on 5.27.21 Learn More: https://t.co/l8iMO3Mu6j pic.twitter.com/j9JntyXPKl — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 26, 2021

Below, you can check out the two purchase options that will be made available tomorrow for the car. One will cost you 2,000 credits, while the other will be a more humble 900 credits.

McLaren 570S Pack — 2000 Credits McLaren 570S (Dominus Hitbox ) Unique Engine Audio McLaren 570S Decal (Silver Painted) McLaren 570S Wheel McLaren 570S Wheel (Silver Painted) McLaren I Player Banner McLaren II Player Banner McLaren III Player Banner

McLaren McLaren 570S Decal (Silver Painted) McLaren 570S Wheel (Silver Painted) McLaren III Player Banner 570S Upgrade Pack — 900 Credits



To celebrate the occasion, Psyonix and Epic Games are giving players a free McLaren Avatar Border. The freebie will be released alongside the car tomorrow. Meanwhile, the two packs above -- plus the free border -- will be available until June 2.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on the sports game, click here.

