Rocket League Adding F1 Content Tomorrow

Rocket League's previously announced Formula 1 content finally has a release date. Starting tomorrow, May 20, all players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S can download the Formula 1 Fan Pack, which will be available in the Item Shop for 2,000 credits until May 26. For 2,000 credits, players will get the Formula 2021 Car with a unique decal, ten additional F1 team decals, and the Pirelli Wheels.

In addition to this, the F1 Player Banner will be available to all players for free. According to Psyonix, all ten racing teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship (listed below) will have their current liveries featured in this pack, which again is 100 percent free.

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

Alpine F1 Team

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Scuderia Ferrari

Uralkali Haas F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Red Bull Racing Honda

Williams Racing

To accompany all of this news, Psyonix and Epic Games also released a brand new trailer, highlighting the collaboration and the content that comes with it. Below, you can check it out for yourself, courtesy of the official Rocket League YouTube page:

According to Psyonix, this new fan pack is "the beginning of a multi-year partnership," which means the fan pack will return "throughout the year" alongside future F1 events.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what type of hitbox the Formula 2021 Car has, which of course will determine how relevant it is in the game's fairly rigid car meta. That said, even if it has a more desirable hitbox, it's unlikely pro players will break away from the Fennec, Octane, and Dominus to use it.

Rocket League is available -- for free -- via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the free-to-play game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let me know over there.