Rocket League May Add Hoops, Rumble, Dropshot, and Snow Day Into Competitive Playlists

Since its launch back on July 7, 2015, Rocket League has taken its soccer-with-cars formula, and altered it with slight tweaks and spun out four different varations: Hoops (basketball), Snow Day (hockey), Dropshot (volleyball-ish), and Rumble (soccer, but with power-ups).

To date, none of the four variations have managed to garner significant traction, though they do have their fans. Further, none are currently offered in competitive playlists, meaning you can’t play ranked matches of them. But that may be changing soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the game’s official Reddit, one user brought up the fact that Rocket League has lost players on PC in six of the last seven months, suggesting that perhaps the game needs an infusion of something fresh to regain its footing on the platform.

Responding, Psyonix had the following to say to the suggestion/claim:

“It’s important to look at the larger picture. Our goal is still to build Rocket League into a 10+ year franchise you can stick with like Counter-Strike or Team Fortress 2, and short term trends on one platform or another don’t change that. Team Fortress is a particularly interesting historical example because it’s still going strong, but you can easily cherry pick 6 month stretches in its Steamcharts history and frame it very negatively. CSGO is also down on Steamcharts since January, but that doesn’t make me question the future of Counter-Strike. The reality of long lived MP games is that they all go through phases over time.

“Beyond that, just about every popular multiplayer game is dealing with some correction in player numbers due to the runaway success of Battle Royale games, and we’re no exception. What matters is that we keep building on our foundation and giving all Rocket League players reasons to keep playing. That’s why we’re revamping our XP system and introducing Rocket Pass later this summer so every match you play is advancing you towards a new unlock, even if your skill is temporarily capped out. We’re expanding our tournaments with Automated Ranked Tournaments that give out exclusive rewards to give you more ways to compete. We’re implementing cross-platform parties so you can play with your friends no matter where they play from.”

Wrapping up its reply, Psyonix also reveals a bit of what is store for the game’s future beyond its big summer update plan, revealing that its other sports modes could make their way into competitive play in Season 9.

Rocket League’s eighth season began earlier this week. You can read more about Psyonix’s plans for the season here.