Rocket League Extends Seasonal Event After Service Issues

Rocket League’s ongoing Lucky Lanterns event was supposed to end in the next few days, but players now have a while longer to take part in the limited-time event before it concludes. Psyonix announced this week that the event has been extended following some service disruptions that occurred earlier in the week and prevented players from accessing all of the game’s features. It’s now scheduled to end on February 17th instead, and players are even getting some free resources to hold them over until the end of the event.

The Lucky Lanterns event will end on February 17th, but you won’t have to worry about making use of your Red Envelopes before then. Psyonix said that while the event itself has been extended a few days, the redemption period when players can use what they’ve earned during Lucky Lanterns will end on February 21st.

The exact times for when both the event itself and the redemption period ends can be seen below.

We’re extending Lucky Lanterns as a thank you for your patience during this week’s service interruptions. Plus, everyone who logs into Rocket League by 2/21 will receive 500 Red Envelopes! 🎉 Check out our blog with more details: https://t.co/fcO04vIV36 pic.twitter.com/zb30zPPsoE — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 7, 2020

Lucky Lanterns Extension

Lucky Lanterns ends: February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC)

Lucky Lanterns Redemption Period ends: February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC)

If you want to check out the event again before it ends, you’ll be treated to some free Red Envelopes for your trouble. Psyonix said players are being given 500 Red Envelopes to make up for the service disruptions which can be used to pick up a variety of things from the event shop.

“As a thank you for your patience and understanding during these service disruptions, we’re giving 500 Red Envelopes to everyone who logs into Rocket League now through February 21 at 10:00 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC),” Psyonix said. “The Red Envelopes will be added to your account automatically the first time you log in. Please grab a Golden Lantern, XP Level Up, or more on us!”

Update: We have exited maintenance mode, and online access is restored for all players. We apologize for the downtime, and thank you for your patience today. — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 4, 2020

The service issues referenced in the statement were ongoing throughout the past week and resulted in multiple instances of maintenance.

