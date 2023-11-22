Rocket League Is Overhauling the Play Menu

Since making the change to free-to-play, Rocket League has added all kinds of content to the game; however, the Play Menu hasn't been touched since 2020. With a new season and holiday events on the horizon, the developers at Psyonix have announced that it is giving the Play Menu a facelift, with the intention being to streamline the experience for veterans and new players alike. It might not be the flashiest of updates Rocket League has received over the years, but it's an important one since players will be interacting with it every time they log into the game.

Rocket League Play Menu Update

It's not just a new coat of paint though, the Play Menu update brings changes to where players find various modes. For example, Rocket League is adding a new Competitive card to the menu that combines Competitive Playlists and Extra Modes Playlists. Here, you'll be able "to queue for up to six different Competitive Playlists at once." The community has long requested the ability to queue for modes like 3v3 Standard and 2v2 Hoops concurrently, and this update finally gives them the ability to do just that.

Psyonix is taking this opportunity to add altering playlists for Competitive Snow Day and Dropshot for each season. That means next season players will be able to hop into Snow Day matches and the next season will bring Dropshot back. Psyonix has also updated the Casual card, adding two new Arcade Playlists. Psyonix says, "These will rotate weekly through Extra Modes like Heatseeker, Spike Rush, Rocket Labs modes, and more!" And, it's important to note that whichever mode between Dropshot and Snow Day isn't in the Competitive rotation will instead live here.

Rocket League is moving Exhibition Mode, Season Mode, and Workshop Maps to their own Play Offline card. Further, the Private Match card now has both Private Match and LAN Matches. However, Training will keep the same options, just with an updated look.

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg for Rocket League. Psyonix is bringing all of these changes for next season, but it intends to improve the Play Menu even more over the next few months. It'll be taking player feedback to help "give [players] even more influence over the modes that appear in the Aracde Playlist." On top of that, Psyonix teased that it's working on other quality-of-life updates like getting rid of smurfing and improving skill-based placement.

Rocket League is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.