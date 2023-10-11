Rocket League Is Removing Player-to-Player Trading

Rocket League will soon get one of its most popular in-game features: player-to-player trading. Rocket League is one of the biggest success stories in gaming of the last decade. Psyonix, a developer that was largely known for a few small indie titles and mobile games, broke out with Rocket League in 2015 and 2016. The game was a massive success as it was incredibly unique and highly replayable. The concept was simple: two teams compete to get a giant ball into the other team's goal using cars that can fly through the air and flip around. It caught on pretty quickly and is one of the most prominent online games out there right now. It has evolved over time to feature tons of customization via different in-game items. Psyonix also allows players to trade items with each other, ensuring players aren't stuck with things they don't want.

Unfortunately, that will all come to an end soon. Psyonix has announced that it is ending its player-to-player trading in Rocket League later this year. On December 5th at PM PT, this feature will be removed. Instead, players will be able to utilize an existing system that allows you to trade unwanted items towards random new items of a higher rarity. All items that have been traded will be unaffected, but it also means you won't be able to give anything back to people after December 5th. So if you're simply letting someone "borrow" an item, you should probably get it back before December. Psyonix noted in a statement that this is being done to "align" with Epic's approach to in-game items as Psyonix is now owned by Epic Games. Apparently, this will also eventually allow for Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic Games titles, likely such as Fortnite. You can view an FAQ on the situation below.

"We're making this change to align with Epic's overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies, where items aren't tradable, transferrable, or sellable," said Psyonix. "This opens up future plans for some Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic games over time, supporting cross-game ownership."

FAQ

Q: What do I do with my duplicate or unwanted items?

A: The Trade-In system for Core Items, Tournament Items, and Blueprints will allow players to continue trading in eligible duplicate or unwanted items to receive a random new item of higher rarity.

Q: What if I lent someone an item?

A: These actions are not supported by Psyonix and all trades are considered final. Our support team cannot help reverse trades.

Q: What about third-party trading websites or servers?

A: After December 5, there will be no way to trade items with any player or between accounts. Websites or servers advertising such services are fraudulent and have no connection to Psyonix or Epic Games.

Q: Will this undo any trades I've made in the past?

A: No, you will not lose any previously traded items when Player-to-Player Trading is removed on December 5.